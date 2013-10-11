Chancellor Angela Merkel led her conservatives to their best result in over two decades in a German election on September 22 but must still find a coalition partner to secure a third term.

After preliminary talks with the Social Democrats (SPD) last week and with the Greens on Thursday, to assess whether there is enough common ground to enter formal coalition negotiations, she will hold a second round of talks with both parties next week.

Below are key coalition-related quotes from senior officials, as well as areas of potential compromise on policy and personnel.

COALITION CHATTER

HERMANN GROEHE (CDU)

"On questions of industry policy...we certainly have more in common with the SPD.

"Clearly, we have to explore if there is an alternative to a 'grand coalition' (of the conservatives and SPD).

"With the SPD, we were sitting at the table with people with whom we governed together (from 2005-2009)."

KATRIN GOERING-ECKARDT (GREENS)

"It's not a question of appetite - frankly this is something we didn't want and the CDU didn't want. But we have to work out how to ensure a stable, sustainable government for the next four years. And after yesterday evening I can't imagine how we could do that for four years."

CEM OEZDEMIR (GREENS)

"We have to hold serious exploratory talks but I must say people are very, very sceptical, because we differ not on one issue but many. For example, everyone wants more infrastructure but there are big differences on how to finance it."

POTENTIAL POLICY COMPROMISES

TAXES - The SPD wants to raise tax rates on incomes above 100,000 euros to 49 from 42 percent to pay for higher investments in infrastructure, education and research. Merkel and her conservatives are open to higher public investment but have ruled out financing this through tax hikes or higher debt. Both sides have signalled a readiness to compromise, but finding the required revenues will be difficult. One solution for bringing more cash in would be to close tax loopholes for multinational corporations.

WAGES - The SPD is expected to make a nationwide minimum wage, a key plank of their campaign platform, a condition for a coalition. The CDU/CSU, which only supports "wage floors" on a regional or sectoral basis, may have to accept some form of blanket minimum wage, but it could end up being lower than the 8.50 euros the SPD wants.

EUROPE - No insurmountable differences. The SPD would seek symbolic steps to promote growth in struggling euro zone states, but is unlikely to press for more German taxpayer money to be used for this purpose. It will push for a financial transactions tax and faster movement towards a banking union, where banks themselves shoulder the costs of restructuring. The SPD is not expected to push hard for debt mutualisation, despite having backed the idea of a debt redemption fund during its campaign.

ENERGY - The SPD and CDU/CSU could reach a compromise on scaling back subsidies for renewable energy. The Greens, however, would be a more difficult partner for the conservatives as they oppose lower renewables incentives.

BARGAINING FOR CABINET POSTS

* Finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has signalled a desire to stay in his post, and is said to have the support of Merkel. Unless the SPD or Greens insist on the finance ministry as a condition for entering a coalition with Merkel, Schaeuble is given a good chance of continuing in his current position.

* For the SPD, much will depend on party chairman Sigmar Gabriel, whose name has been linked to various ministries -- including foreign, finance and labour. He could also decide to opt out of government and take over the SPD leadership in parliament, though this could meet resistance from the party and incumbent Frank-Walter Steinmeier who is keen to stay put.

* If Gabriel is not in the cabinet, Steinmeier is seen as a candidate for the top SPD ministry, which could end up being foreign, finance or a new ministry grouping energy and infrastructure. SPD parliamentary whip Thomas Oppermann has also been mentioned as a possible finance minister, though he is more likely to end up with interior or defence. Chancellor candidate Peer Steinbrueck has made clear he will not have a role in a Merkel cabinet.

* Were the SPD to claim the finance ministry, one source said Merkel might want to shift Schaeuble to the foreign ministry. But the extensive travel involved in this post may be too much of a burden for the wheelchair-bound Schaeuble.

* Apart from Schaeuble, the other member of Merkel's CDU who is seen as a lock for the cabinet is Ursula von der Leyen, who may be keen on the foreign ministry. If she were to get this post, or move into the parliamentary leadership role held by Volker Kauder, many would see it as a sign she was being groomed to succeed Merkel.

* It remains unclear whether the SPD's pre-election proposal to group together responsibility for all energy-related issues in one ministry -- they are currently shared between the economy and environment ministries -- will see the light of day. Merkel is likely to want someone she trusts to oversee her "Energiewende" shift from nuclear to renewable power.

(Compiled by Berlin bureau)