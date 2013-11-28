BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday that plans for additional spending of 23 billion euros outlined in a new coalition deal were realistic and could be financed, partly with the help of hidden reserves.

"This is a cautious, realistic but of course ambitious plan," Schaeuble told German radio, adding it would not be possible to finance more ambitious spending plans proposed by the Social Democrats (SPD).

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, of which Schaeuble is a member, agreed a coalition deal with the SPD in the early hours of Wednesday although SPD members still have to vote for the agreement for it to take effect.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Gernot Heller)