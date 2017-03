German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) attends the CDU party congress in Karlsruhe, Germany December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

KARLSRUHE, Germany Europe has not yet overcome the euro zone crisis and mistakes made by the founders of the currency project still need to be addressed, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

"We have not yet overcome the crisis," Merkel said in a speech to her conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) in Karlsruhe, western Germany.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Paul Carrel)