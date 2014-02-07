DUBLIN The European Central Bank's bond-buying plan is fully within the bank's mandate and its referral to the European Court of Justice does not affect the plan's credibility, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Friday.

Germany's Constitutional Court said on Friday that it will refer a complaint against the Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme to the European Court of Justice, removing the prospect of it curbing the programme.

"The OMT is in our opinion fully within our mandate and that it is up to the European Court of Justice to assess," Mersch told reporters after a speech in Dublin. "We are very confident."

