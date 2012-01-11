Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, killing at least 32
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
MUNICH, Germany A man being sentenced for embezzlement shot dead a state prosecutor in a German court on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Bavarian Justice Ministry said.
The man shot the prosecutor three times as his sentence was read out in the courtroom in Dachau, in the southern state of Bavaria, the spokesman said.
Media reports said the man had been accused of embezzling tens of thousands of euros in national insurance contributions.
In 2009 a pregnant Egyptian woman, Marwa-El Sherbiny was stabbed 18 times by the man she was testifying against during an appeal hearing.
(Reporting by Jens Hack Writing by Sarah Marsh)
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
SYDNEY Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States underpinned the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.