MUNICH, Germany A man being sentenced for embezzlement shot dead a state prosecutor in a German court on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Bavarian Justice Ministry said.

The man shot the prosecutor three times as his sentence was read out in the courtroom in Dachau, in the southern state of Bavaria, the spokesman said.

Media reports said the man had been accused of embezzling tens of thousands of euros in national insurance contributions.

In 2009 a pregnant Egyptian woman, Marwa-El Sherbiny was stabbed 18 times by the man she was testifying against during an appeal hearing.

