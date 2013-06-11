KARLSRUHE, Germany German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a court looking into the legality of the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme on Tuesday that he did not believe the ECB was acting outside its mandate, as its critics have argued.

"The German government sees no signs that the measures taken by the ECB so far violate its mandate," he told a Constitutional Court hearing into complaints that the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions scheme is really a vehicle to fund euro zone member states, in violation of German law.

The minister also said he did not believe this was subject to German or national jurisdiction. Some legal experts say the German court may refer the case to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Stephen Brown)