BERLIN The German government is not concerned about competitive devaluation, which finance ministers have discussed at recent meetings, and there is no threat of a looming global currency war, Germany's Deputy Economy Minister told Reuters on Friday.

"I'm not really worried about that at the moment," Bernhard Heitzer said. "I don't see a looming currency war."

In February the Group of 20 nations vowed to refrain from competitive devaluations and move towards market-determined exchange rates.

