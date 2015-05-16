BERLIN The German Bundestag lower house of parliament is trying to repair its computer system after a hacking attack but there are no indications yet that hackers accessed information, a parliamentary spokeswoman said on Saturday.

The Bundestag is analysing what happened and experts from the Bundestag administration and the BSI (the German Federal Office for Information Security) are working to repair the system, the spokeswoman said.

On Friday a German media report said that unknown hackers had been attempting to access the Bundestag's internal data network for several days.

