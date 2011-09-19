BERLIN Leading German academics will tell Bundestag lawmakers on Monday they approve of new powers for the euro zone bailout fund but Greece will still need to restructure its debt, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports.

Germany's parliamentary budget committee will canvass the opinions of experts -- also including Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann -- on the draft law of Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet for boosting the powers of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

Merkel's cabinet approved the draft earlier this month yet the chancellor still faces an uphill battle to convince party sceptics ahead of a parliamentary vote on September 29.

Some members of Merkel's fractious centre-right coalition have threatened to oppose the vote. It would be another blow to the chancellor, who suffered a heavy defeat in a regional Berlin election on Sunday, if her own party forced her to rely on opposition votes to pass the measures.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that academics Clemens Fuest and Rudolf Hickel will support extending the EFSF's powers, but they will say the situation is so precarious in Greece that it will still need to restructure its debt.

Hickel suggests that Greece can only free itself from excessive debt with a 'haircut' in face value of 40 percent.

EFSF head Klaus Regling and the Bundesbank's Weidmann will also brief the committee hearing, which is scheduled to take place between 0930 and 1230 GMT.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble gave another stern warning to Greece in an interview published on Sunday, saying the country had to decide about its future in the euro zone and must be under no illusion about its obligations.

Athens pledged at the weekend to take the tough decisions needed to avoid default but announced no new austerity measures to secure international bailout funds next month.

Schaeuble also sought to play down concern about divisions within the coalition over policy towards Greece.

"There is so clearly a majority in parliament backing a broader EFSF that the vote will be completely unexciting. However the few colleagues who have difficulty with it are getting undue attention in the media," he said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Sarah Marsh, Editing by Patrick Graham)