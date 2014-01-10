BERLIN Germany definitely took on less new debt in 2013 than the 25.1 billion euros planned despite financing a flood aid fund after severe flooding last year, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told German newspaper Rheinische Post.

"History is on our side: in recent years we've always had lower new borrowing at the end of the year than planned," Schaeuble was quoted as saying in comments due to be published on Saturday.

He also said the government's forecast that Europe's largest economy would expand by 1.7 percent this year was "on the cautious side".

"Most indicators suggest it will be higher rather than lower," he was quoted as saying.

Recent data has been largely upbeat, with exports, industrial orders and output rising while unemployment has fallen. The latest sentiment indicators also bode well, showing business, investor and consumer confidence all improving.

Schaeuble said Germany would take on no new debt in 2015 thanks to the economy's strong performance.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)