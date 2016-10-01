The Deutsche Bank headquarters are seen in Frankfurt, Germany October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) executives are heading to the United States in the coming days to negotiate a settlement over a fine of up to $14 billion for misselling mortgage-backed securities, the Frankfurter Allegemeine Zeitung reported.

The potential fine, announced two weeks ago, has sent shares in Germany's biggest lender into freefall. On Friday, the stock partially recovered after a media report that the two sides were close to a settlement of $5.4 billion.

The FAZ did not cite any sources for its report.

Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Chief Executive John Cryan's travel plans.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by David Clarke)