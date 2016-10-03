A vintage clock with the logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured outside the bank's branch in Wiesbaden, Germany, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

LONDON Deutsche Bank's U.S.-listed shares (DB.N) fell back on Monday, with the group still aiming to reach a settlement with U.S. authorities who are demanding a fine of up to $14 billion (10.9 billion pounds) for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities.

Deutsche Bank shares were down 1.3 percent in trading on the U.S. stock exchange.

The company's main Frankfurt-listed shares (DBKGn.DE) were not trading on Monday as the German stock market was closed for a public holiday.

Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt-listed shares had closed up 6.4 percent on Sept. 30, after a media report on Friday that Deutsche and the U.S. Department of Justice were close to agreeing a settlement of $5.4 billion. That report has not been confirmed.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominic Evans)