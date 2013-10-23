Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BERLIN Germany's Finance Ministry welcomed the European Central Bank's plans to submit the euro zone's top banks to comprehensive tests next year, warning lenders to use the time ahead of the probe to get in good shape and shore up capital if needed.
The ministry added banks themselves would have to fill any shortfalls revealed by the tests, and state help would only be available if all market options were exhausted. The euro zone's European Stability Mechanism (ESM) rescue fund would not be a new backstop, it added.
"This can only be used if a country itself is incapable of recapitalising its banks. Then the country can apply for help from the ESM," the ministry said.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a build-up in debt and strives to keep a lid on risks in its financial sector.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.