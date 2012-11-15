BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) want to restrict the European Central Bank's ability to buy up the debt of struggling euro zone countries, the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper said on Friday.

The ECB's announcement in September of its readiness to buy unlimited amounts of debt under certain strict conditions has significantly calmed financial markets and helped to reduce borrowing costs for stricken countries such as Spain.

But the plan, which has yet to be activated, has drawn strong criticism from Germany's central bank and from many in Merkel's centre-right coalition who see it as tantamount to printing money to finance governments.

The CDU is expected to approve at a party gathering on December 5 a motion stating that the ECB's offer to buy debt must be of a purely temporary nature, the FT Deutschland said.

"The fundamental capacity of the ECB to buy unlimited amounts of sovereign bonds if the indebted countries fulfil ESM conditions can only be a temporary instrument," the newspaper quoted the draft text as saying.

"The European Central Bank is independent and remains duty-bound to preserve monetary stability. It is not an instrument for financing governments," the draft text said.

The ECB's independence means euro zone member states cannot force it to change policy but the CDU move highlights the political sensitivity of the more proactive role the bank is having to play to help tackle the three-year-old debt crisis.

The motion is designed to demonstrate to CDU voters and lawmakers that the party leadership takes seriously their concerns over the ECB plans, the newspaper said.

The ECB denies that its bond-buying programme amounts to funding state budgets and also rejects concerns that it will prove inflationary, saying it will only step in to help states on strict conditions.

This week, ECB executive board member Joerg Asmussen, a former German deputy finance minister, said the risks of doing nothing to ease market tensions were far greater than any that might be triggered by the bond-buying plan.

Merkel, who will seek a third term in office in elections due next September, has cautiously backed the ECB plan but has stressed that it cannot be a substitute for tough fiscal reforms by euro zone governments.

(Reporting by Gareth Jones; Editing by Myra MacDonald)