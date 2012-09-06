BERLIN Germany's Economy Minister said on Thursday the European Central Bank's purchases of sovereign debt were not a permanent solution to the region's problems and stressed that structural reforms needed to have priority.

Speaking shortly after the ECB announced a new bond-buying programme, Philipp Roesler also said: "It is all the more important to attach conditions to the current temporary bond purchases and to lay out as quickly as possible the exact nature of these conditions for individual countries."

The ECB agreed earlier on Thursday to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro zone countries' borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis.

