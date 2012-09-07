STOCKHOLM The European Central Bank's new bond buying plan is within its monetary policy mandate and the negative reaction it prompted in parts of the German media is unwarranted, the country's finance minister said on Friday.

A day after ECB president Mario Draghi announced a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme, conservative German newspapers accused him of writing a "blank cheque" to troubled euro zone states that could put the common currency at risk.

But Wolfgang Schaeuble, attending a seminar on labour policy in the Swedish capital, said such fears were misplaced.

"It (the ECB's decision) is monetary policy, not the beginning of monetary financing of sovereign debt. That would not be acceptable, but it isn't, it isn't," he told a news conference after the seminar.

"It is an ...exaggeration, the reaction of the German media, it is a misunderstanding. I will give you one example. Of course the ECB did not announce any amount. If they would announce any amount, whatever, they would invite speculation to bid against them," he said.

"The central bank is sticking to its mandate of monetary policy."

The ECB's Italian president unveiled the plan on Thursday to lower the borrowing costs of euro zone states like Spain and Italy by buying their bonds.

Schaeuble declined to comment on the Bundesbank's opposition to the scheme.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Patrick Lannin; Editing by John Stonestreet)