BERLIN The European Central Bank's bond-buying programme must not become a permanent stabilisation mechanism but must remain an emergency solution in the euro zone's debt crisis, a newspaper reported Germany's "wise men" panel of economic advisers as saying on Tuesday.

"The activities of the ECB must be an emergency solution at best and cannot in any case become a permanent mechanism for stabilisation," the "wise men" said in their annual report quoted by Handelsblatt newspaper.

The ECB unveiled its controversial new bond-purchase plan - dubbed "Outright Monetary Transactions", or OMT - in September. The "wise men", who advise Germany's government, will present their annual report on Wednesday. They also said the ECB had "stabilised the European financial system and had made a significant contribution to supporting banks".

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)