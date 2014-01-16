A Mercedes Benz E250 car is pictured before the start of Daimler AG annual news conference in Stuttgart February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Germany could see economic growth of more than 2.0 percent this year with foreign demand for German goods gaining momentum, the BDI industry association said on Thursday.

"It is possible that we could manage a 'two' before the point," said BDI president Ulrich Grillo in a statement. "Growing world trade will boost our export activity."

That would compare with a 0.4 percent rise in German gross domestic product (GDP) in 2013. Germany has proved resilient to the euro zone crisis, but growth slowed to 0.7 percent in 2012 and the economy skirted recession at the start of 2013 before picking up steam from the second quarter on.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Stephen Brown)