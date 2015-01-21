BERLIN The German economy should grow by 1.5 percent in 2015 thanks to high employment, stimulus from lower oil prices and the strong U.S. economy, the head of Germany's BDI industry association lobby said in his outlook for the year on Wednesday.

The government forecast 2015 growth of 1.3 percent late last year but coalition sources told Reuters it is discussing lifting the 2015 target to 1.5 percent, after gross domestic product expanded by 1.5 percent in 2014.

"The German economy is in good shape at the start of the year 2015 despite all the turbulence and uncertainties," Ulrich Grillo said in a speech, according to an advance text. Factors of uncertainty include the euro zone's woes and Ukraine crisis.

Germany proved resilient to the euro zone crisis but growth did slow to 0.4 percent in 2012 and to 0.1 percent in 2013.

"German exporters also remain successful," he added. "There will be additional growth stimulus coming from exports this year - especially thanks to economic growth in the United States."

However, there are no signs of a widespread economic upturn in Germany, Grillo said, repeating his calls for the government to boost investment and help attract skilled labour from abroad.

