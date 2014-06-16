German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) talks with Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel before a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

FRANKFURT German economic growth may slow in the second quarter but it should expand more strongly again in the third quarter thanks to robust demand for construction and a positive mood among consumers, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

It added, however, that growth between July and September would probably not be as strong as the average growth rate for the first half of the year.

Germany grew 0.8 percent - its fastest rate in three years - in the first quarter, helped by milder than usual winter weather which meant the usual spring upturn was brought forward.

Compared with such a strong start, the economy is expected to expand only slightly in the second quarter, partly due to less activity in the construction sector, the Bundesbank, the central bank, said in its monthly report for June. The general trend was still positive.

"The underlying trend of the German economy continues to show clear upside," it said in the report, with reference to an increasing industrial order intake.

The Bundesbank earlier this month raised its growth forecasts for this year for the German economy.

Germany's BDI industry association said on Monday it was sticking to its forecast that exports would increase by up to 5 percent this year. It said shipments abroad would likely pick up in the second half of the year but said stronger export dynamics were dependent on the Ukraine crisis not escalating further.

Separately, the Bundesbank repeated its call to put the new bank resolution mechanism (SRM) on a sound legal footing. The SRM is part of the banking union project that aims for closer financial integration in Europe to avert future crisis.

The Bundesbank said the current construction of the mechanism included complex institutional decision making processes and bore legal risks.

"The current form of the SRM should therefore only be an interim solution until a solid foundation in primary law has been found," the Bundesbank said in its report.

(Reporting by Eva Taylor Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)