FRANKFURT Growth in German industrial activity could remain weak into the first quarter of next year, while services should continue to expand briskly, the country's central bank said on Monday.

"Industrial activity could continue to suffer from a weak order intake into the first quarter of 2016, even if sentiment in manufacturing companies ... has improved after a downbeat summer," the Bundesbank said in its monthly report.

"The services sectors should continue to expand strongly."

Overall, the Bundesbank expects the pace of German economic growth to remain steady. It confirmed forecasts for 1.7 percent GDP growth in 2015, 1.8 percent in 2016 and 1.7 percent in 2017.

