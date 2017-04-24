FRANKFURT German growth likely accelerated sharply in the first quarter with industry and private consumption driving the expansion but the growth potential of Europe's biggest economy could nearly halve by the middle of the next decade, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

High industrial orders, exceptionally optimistic manufacturing sentiment and a rebound in exports, traditionally a key pillar of the German economy, all supported growth, lifting the economy out of its late-2016 dip, the German central bank said in a monthly report.

"Private consumption will remain an important driver for growth due to a favourable development of the labour market and good consumer sentiment", it said.

In the last quarter of 2016 the German economy grew by 0.4 percent and first quarter data are set to be released on May 12.

Despite the near term expansion, the Bundesbank also warned that the German workforce is set to shrink quickly as the population ages, curbing productivity growth and lowering the economy's potential.

Potential growth -- the economy's natural rate of expansion without stimulus and with steady inflation -- is now seen around 1.25 percent a year but may drop to 0.75 percent per year on average in the years 2021 to 2025.

The Bundesbank estimates that the German workforce will decrease by 2.5 million by 2025 and net immigration will not fully offset this.

(Reporting by Andreas Framke)