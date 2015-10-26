German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann talks at a news conference at the 2015 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Lima, Peru, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo -

FRANKFURT Germany's economy lost some growth momentum in the third quarter as industrial production eased from previous highs, but the underlying trends remained relatively strong on rising consumption and employment, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

Industrial exports fell back from relatively high levels in the three months to September, the order intake suffered a setback and nominal exports were down from high levels, Germany's central bank said in a monthly report.

Still, private consumption was strong, employment growth intensified and real household income rose, also benefiting from sharply lower energy costs, the bank added.

Germany's government cut its 2015 growth forecasts to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent this month, blaming an economic slowdown in China and other emerging markets.

Still, it confirmed its prediction of a 1.8-percent expansion next year.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)