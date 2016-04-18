People walk through the Mall of Berlin shopping centre during its opening night in Berlin, Germany in this September 24, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

FRANKFURT Germany's economy has grown strongly in the first three months of the year thanks primarily to internal demand rather than exports, the country's central bank said on Monday, predicting a cooling off in the second quarter.

"The tempo of expansion could be noticeably above the growth rate of the previous quarter," Bundesbank officials wrote in the bank's monthly report, commenting on the first quarter of this year.

"Internal economic factors were decisive in bringing about this significant rise, while exports made a relatively weak contribution," the report said. "For the second quarter, indications show a loss of speed."

