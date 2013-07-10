BERLIN Germany's Economy Ministry warned in its latest monthly report that China's economy could slow more than expected, depriving German firms of the emerging market support they have relied on while the euro zone falters.

Overall, the German economy grew at a faster pace in the second quarter than in the first, when it just skirted a recession with growth of 0.1 percent, the ministry said, adding a moderate pick up in the global economy was continuing.

But it cautioned: "Signals from China pointing to a greater loss of momentum than anticipated are on the rise. This could dampen the relatively dynamic growth seen so far in Asia."

"All in all, given the weaker momentum in South America, emerging markets could provide less impetus for growth... the risks to the world economy have come more into focus."

On Monday data showed German exports fell the most since late 2009 in May and industrial output tumbled, suggesting the economy is struggling to regain traction, although a rise in imports pointed to robust domestic demand.

Shipments to the euro zone, where Germany sends 40 percent of its goods, fell 9.6 percent in May compared with the same month last year. Exports to countries outside Europe slipped 1.6 percent, with a slowdown in China reducing appetite in the country many German firms had looked to as an alternative.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown)