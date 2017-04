BERLIN Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that Germany, Europe's largest economy, would get its debt levels back below 60 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 5 or 6 years.

Under European Union rules, euro zone states are supposed to keep the ratio of their debt to their GDP to 60 percent or less. That rule has been broken for years.

In 2014 Germany had a debt-to-GDP ratio of 74.7 percent.

