FRANKFURT/BERLIN Germany's engineering sector is expected to post record sales of 210 billion euros (165.71 billion pounds) this year, up from 204 billion in 2013, trade body VDMA's President Reinhold Festge said on Tuesday.

VDMA represents Germany's largest industrial employer, with sector employment rising above 1 million workers for the first time since 1993 in August.

Festge said at an industry conference that German engineering output in the January-to-August period was flat but affirmed a forecast for 1 percent growth in the full year 2014 and for 2 percent growth in 2015.

The VDMA - which represents more than 3,000 mainly small and medium-sized companies but also large companies such as Siemens (SIEGn.DE), MAN SE (MANG.DE) and ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) - cut its 2014 output forecast from 3 percent in July.

