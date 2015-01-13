BERLIN German engineering orders fell 10 percent on the year in November, with domestic orders sliding 9 percent and foreign orders slumping 11 percent, the VDMA engineering association said on Tuesday.

"Engineering orders fell below their year-ago levels in November after five months - and it was a 10 percent fall at that. The only bright spot were orders from European countries. All in all this was a set-back," said VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers.

For the three-month September to November period, orders were up three percent on the year - with domestic orders down six percent and foreign orders up seven percent.

Hopes for a recovery in the fourth quarter remain fragile after Germany narrowly averted a recession in the middle of the year.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)