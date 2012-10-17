BERLIN The euro zone economy is on a path of stabilisation, Germany's Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Wednesday, after the government cut its German growth forecast for 2013 to 1 percent, in part due to the currency bloc's debt crisis.

"We are on a path of stabilisation in the euro zone," Roesler told reporters. "We are still talking about 1 percent growth (for 2013), so there's no talk about a crisis for Germany," he added.

