BERLIN The German government will trim its estimate for growth this year to 1.7 percent but it is sticking with a forecast for growth of 1.8 percent next year, a senior government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel is expected to announce the updated forecasts on Wednesday. Previously, the government had been projecting growth of 1.8 percent this year, but a slowdown in China and other emerging markets has weighed on recent industrial orders, output and export data.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin)