FTSE dips as Fed minutes, financials weigh
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
BERLIN The German government will trim its estimate for growth this year to 1.7 percent but it is sticking with a forecast for growth of 1.8 percent next year, a senior government official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel is expected to announce the updated forecasts on Wednesday. Previously, the government had been projecting growth of 1.8 percent this year, but a slowdown in China and other emerging markets has weighed on recent industrial orders, output and export data.
LONDON Ryanair , Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as it fears the lack of clarity over Brexit will cause major travel disruption and hit demand.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion (115 billion pound) takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.