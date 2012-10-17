BERLIN Germany chopped its 2013 growth forecast to 1 percent on Wednesday as Europe's largest economy manoeuvres through the "stormy waters" caused by the euro zone's debt crisis and slower growth outside of Europe.

After two years of resilience to the euro zone's debt crisis - posting growth of 4.2 percent in 2010 and 3.0 percent in 2011 at a time when peers fell into recession - Germany has begun to feel the pinch.

The economy ministry had previously forecast gross domestic product (GDP) growth for next year of 1.6 percent. It said it now expected growth this year of 0.8 percent, down from a previous 0.7 percent forecast.

"Germany is navigating stormy waters because of the European sovereign debt crisis and an economic weakening in emerging nations in Asia and Latin America," Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said in a statement.

Germany will continue to benefit from a healthy labour market, rising real wages and strong private consumption, Roesler said, adding he saw the euro zone on track to stabilise.

Gross real wages should rise by 2.8 percent and 2.6 percent respectively in 2012 and 2013, more than inflation, which is expected at 2.0 and 1.9 percent in those years.

The government's outlook is in line with the forecast of the country's main economic institutes.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)