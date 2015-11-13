A steel worker stands at a furnace at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Lower Saxony on March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN German GDP growth slowed slightly in the third quarter, data showed on Friday, with foreign trade a drag on Europe's largest economy as its reliance on exports exposes it to a slowdown in emerging markets.

Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent on the quarter, in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll, after expanding 0.4 percent in the prior three months.

The Federal Statistics Office said domestic demand was the key driver of growth. "Private and public consumption both increased," it said in a statement, adding however that investment in equipment inched down.

Record employment and increasing wages are boosting private consumption in Germany while the government's decision to welcome migrants in large numbers is leading to higher state spending to accommodate the hundreds of thousands pouring into the country.

The office said third quarter growth was held back by foreign trade as imports rose far more strongly than exports.

"The turmoil in emerging markets and the Chinese slowdown have finally left some marks on the German economy," ING Bank economist Carsten Brzeski said.

He said the data showed that low interest rates, a strong labour market, low inflation and higher wages were still able to boost consumption and therefore offset weakness in the industrial and export sectors.

Unadjusted data showed the economy expanded by 1.8 percent on the year between July and September, also in line with the Reuters consensus forecast.

Recent data has painted a mixed picture of the German economy. While exports and imports bounced back in September, industrial output posted its steepest drop in more than a year in that month.

In addition, factory orders fell for three consecutive months between July and September, the first such run since summer 2011, reinforcing concerns that a slowdown in emerging markets will leave its mark.

Still, the government expects strong private consumption and higher state spending on refugees to drive economic growth to 1.7 percent this year and 1.8 percent next.

Since imports are likely to continue to rise more strongly than exports in the coming months, foreign trade is expected to make hardly any contribution in 2016, leaving domestic demand as the economy's pillar of growth.

Brzeski said the data suggested a strong and healthy economy while masking future risks. "As long as domestic investments are not picking up, celebrations of strong German domestic demand should be taken with a pinch of salt," he said.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel and John Stonestreet)