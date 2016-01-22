Loading cranes are seen at a shipping terminal in the harbour in Hamburg September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Germany has slightly reduced this year's expected growth rate by 0.1 percentage points to 1.7 percent, a German magazine reported on Friday.

The yearly economy report, which will be officially presented next week, expects the German economy to grow marginally slower than previously estimated by the government, weekly magazine Der Spiegel said.

Last year, Germany's gross domestic product rose by 1.7 percent, its strongest rate in four years, and under the new estimate growth would remain stable this year.

Rock-bottom interest rates from the European Central Bank, the weak euro and ultra-low oil and energy prices are giving a strong boost to Europe's biggest economy.

But a slowdown in emerging markets, particularly in China, is posing a challenge to Germany, which is a major exporter.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)