BERLIN German economic growth slowed less than expected in the second quarter as higher exports and strong state spending and private consumption compensated for weaker investment in construction and machinery, preliminary data showed on Friday.

The economy expanded 0.4 percent in the April-June quarter, double the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

It had been expected to cool down in the second quarter after a mild winter helped it grow 0.7 percent in the first three months of 2016, the strongest expansion since the first quarter of 2014.

Compared with the same three months last year the economy expanded 3.1 percent in the second quarter - the strongest growth in five years, the Statistics Office said.

That was more than double the Reuters consensus forecast for 1.5 percent growth.

However, analysts warned that the surprisingly robust performance - the economy has shrunk only three times in the last 29 quarters - will not last, citing Brexit and weak investment.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski said the economy was benefiting from domestic consumption, quickened by cheap money from the European Central Bank and by the influx of refugees.

"To sustainably extend the current recovery (or initiate a new cycle), investments will have to pick up. Up to now, investment levels (except for investments in real estate) have hardly picked up, despite low interest rates," he said.

"Increased uncertainties after the Brexit vote, continued structural weaknesses in many Eurozone countries and a renewed global slowdown make an organic pick-up in investment rather unlikely," he added, urging the government to take the lead.

The government has rejected criticism from the International Monetary Fund and some euro zone peers that it is not investing enough to help growth both at home and in the single currency bloc.

KfW bank economist Sybille Bauernfeind said Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union would eventually hurt the German economy.

"The decision to leave the EU will hit the British economy, and the slowdown will spread to Germany through muted exports," she said.

"The UK is an important market, especially for German car makers, but also for our chemical and pharmaceutical industries," she added.

