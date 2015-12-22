People stand in front of an offline shop of the company Fashion for Home in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN, Morale among German consumers improved heading into the new year and economic expectations saw a significant upswing, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting

Europe's biggest economy is set for robust consumption growth in 2016.

The GfK consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of 2,000 Germans, inched up to 9.4 points in January from 9.3 points in the previous month.

That reading came in slightly above a Reuters consensus forecast of 9.3 points.

Confidence in the economy markedly increased by 8.2 points to a December reading of 2.9 point from its negative November reading, ending a six-month decline of the sub-index.

"German consumers are clearly not allowing the refugee crisis and terror threat to dampen consumer sentiment," said GfK analyst Rolf Buerkl, referring to the attacks in Paris on November 13 and a record influx of migrants.

Brighter prospects for the economy and a robust labour market also prompted consumers to raise their income expectations in December.

Buerkl said Germans were preferring to invest their money in consumer goods rather than saving it due to the expansive monetary policy by the European Central Bank and its ultra-low interest rates.

Germans' willingness to make bigger purchases therefore maintained its high level and inched up to 49 points.

Although various international crises pose risks to consumer morale, Buerkl is optimistic about the next twelve months.

"With this positive start to the new year, there is a basis for 2016 to be a good year for consumption," he said. "Domestic demand will continue to provide important support for the economy in Germany."

According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private consumption.

The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?" The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months.

The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months.

