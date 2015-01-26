German flags flutter in the wind on the Reichstag building in Berlin, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN The German government expects the economy to grow by around 1.5 percent this year, compared with its previous prediction for 1.3 percent, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

The source said Berlin expected Europe's largest economy to expand by around 1.5 percent in 2016 as well - on a par with its performance in 2014.

Economists say lower oil prices and a weak euro should help Germany, a major exporter, this year.

