Retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
BERLIN The German government expects the economy to grow by around 1.5 percent this year, compared with its previous prediction for 1.3 percent, a government source told Reuters on Monday.
The source said Berlin expected Europe's largest economy to expand by around 1.5 percent in 2016 as well - on a par with its performance in 2014.
Economists say lower oil prices and a weak euro should help Germany, a major exporter, this year.
LONDON Most British companies do not expect to offer more generous pay deals to employees this year compared with 2016, adding to signs that higher inflation will gnaw at Britons' living standards in the months ahead, a survey showed on Thursday.