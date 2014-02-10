A man carries a box as he rides a bike outside a department store on the last day of Christmas shopping in Berlin, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN The German government will slightly raise its forecast for 2014 economic growth to around 1.75 percent from a previous estimate of 1.7 percent, a draft of its latest economic forecasts obtained by Reuters showed on Monday.

Berlin is set to publish its forecasts on Wednesday after agreeing them in cabinet and could tweak them in the interim.

The draft showed that the government will probably also raise its forecast for domestic demand, which is seen driving growth again this year, to an increase of 2.1 percent from a previous estimate for a 1.9 percent rise.

It now sees exports gaining 4.1 percent in 2014 after previously expecting a 3.8 percent growth.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Sarah Marsh)