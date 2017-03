The factory of the company Kronospan is pictured during sunset at the east German town Lampertswalde December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN The German government plans to raise its growth forecast for this year to 1.8 percent and expects a similar rate of growth for 2016, two government sources told Reuters on Monday.

Berlin is currently forecasting growth of 1.5 percent for this year and 1.6 percent in 2016. It is due to publish new projections on Wednesday.

