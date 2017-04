BERLIN The German economy will likely keep growing at a moderate pace thanks to solid domestic demand, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, after data showed gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by a weaker-than-expected 0.3 percent in early 2015.

The ministry said foreign trade, which dragged on growth in Europe's largest economy in the first quarter, would likely make a positive contribution to GDP growth in the spring as a weaker euro improved the competitiveness of German goods and services.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley)