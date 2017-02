BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said on Tuesday the German economy would likely grow by more this year than last, raising the government's sights for growth in 2016.

The government's last official forecast called for the economy to grow by 1.7 percent this year, the same as in 2015.

However, Peter Altmaier told an economics conference in Berlin: "We will have economic growth this year that is probably above last year's level."

