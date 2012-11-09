BERLIN Germany's Economy Ministry said on Friday it saw growth in Europe's largest economy weakening in the fourth quarter of this year and the first three months of 2013 as firms hold back on investments due to the euro zone crisis.

"As a whole there will be a noticeably weaker economic dynamic in the winter period," the ministry said in a statement, adding that economic risks remain significant.

"Nonetheless at the moment we only expect a temporary period of weakness," it added.

The ministry said it expected third quarter gross domestic product to have increased slightly after rising by 0.3 percent in the second quarter and 0.5 percent in the first.

Germany will publish preliminary GDP data for the third quarter next week. Economists polled by Reuters expect an increase of 0.2 percent on the quarter.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin, writing by Gareth Jones)