German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel sits beside the empty chair of German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured), as she addresses the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN Germany's economy is likely to have grown only slightly in 2013 due to a weak winter but growth is now picking up, the country's economy ministry said in its monthly report on Monday.

"The German economy is gathering speed after a weak winter," the ministry, now run by Deputy Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, said in a statement.

"Economic performance ... is likely to have increased further in the final quarter of the year. Gross domestic product for the year 2013 as a whole, however, will be only slightly above that of the previous year, given the past weak winter half of the year," it added.

The country's statistics office will publish 2013 GDP data on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)