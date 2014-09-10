The top of a steel pan is pictured beside a furnace at the plant of German steel company Arcelor Mittal in Hamburg on March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN The German economy remains on track for expansion but geopolitical conflicts and weakness elsewhere in the euro zone are weighing on growth, the economy ministry said in its monthly report on Wednesday.

"The global economy is growing but at a weaker pace than expected," the report said. "Alongside structural challenges in many areas, geopolitical conflicts are preventing a better performance. They are increasing uncertainty and influencing corporate decisions."

The ministry said growth impulses were coming from the United States and some Asian emerging markets. But a faltering euro zone recovery, weakness in Japan, Russia and Latin America, as well as uneven growth in China were weighing on Germany.

"Overall, economic conditions abroad are not as positive as was previously assumed," the ministry said.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown)