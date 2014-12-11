The German finance ministry is decorated with a Christmas tree and ornaments in Berlin December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN The German economy continues to recover but with only limited dynamism, the economy ministry said on Thursday, adding there were however signs it was gradually gaining momentum and the weaker euro and oil prices should provide a medium-term boost.

"The recovery of the German economy is, for the time being, only progressing hesitantly," the ministry said in a statement.

Europe's largest economy only narrowly avoided a recession in the third quarter after contracting in the second but the outlook for the fourth quarter is somewhat better, with business and investor morale both picking up in November.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)