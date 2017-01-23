Tesco faces new legal action over accounting scandal
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
BERLIN The German government will leave its 2017 forecast for economic growth unchanged at 1.4 percent despite uncertainties surrounding the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, coalition sources told Reuters on Monday.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel will present the latest forecast to Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet on Wednesday.
"The (growth) expectation is 1.4 percent," said a coalition source with access to the report.
In October the government lowered its 2017 forecast from 1.5 percent to 1.4 percent. In November, the government's panel of economic advisers lowered its forecast to 1.3 percent from a previous estimate of 1.6 percent.
Europe's largest economy expanded at the fastest pace in five years in 2016, growing by 1.9 percent thanks to rising private and state spending, according to the Federal Statistics Office.
(reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Joseph Nasr)
BEIJING The European Union urged China on Wednesday to make "concrete progress" in opening its markets to global investment, after Chinese President Xi Jinping decried protectionism in a speech at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said it expects full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead of expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business over the Christmas period.