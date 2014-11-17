EU chief Juncker warns against EU-US trade war - Bild am Sonntag
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned in a newspaper interview that a trade war between the United States and Europe would not be good for either.
LONDON Germany's deputy finance minister said on Monday he was modestly upbeat about growth prospects for the fourth quarter and ruled out a recession, after data last week showed Europe's largest economy narrowly averted a recession in the third quarter.
"We are modestly positive about the fourth quarter because the forward indicators have moved," Steffen Kampeter told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on Germany at the British Museum in London.
"My clear statement is that there will be no recession but we will have to follow our path of growth-friendly consolidation, not just for the short term but for the medium-term growth perspective," he said. "Germany is stable and this is good news."
BADEN BADEN, Germany The world's financial leaders rowed back on a pledge to keep an open and inclusive global trade system after being unable to find a suitable compromise with an increasingly protectionist United States.
BADEN BADEN, Germany International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Saturday that global growth was gaining strength, but cautioned that the "wrong" policies "could stop the new momentum in its tracks."