Containers are pictured at the loading terminal Altenwerder in the harbour of Hamburg, Germany February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN The German economy picked up pace at the start of this year, driven by strong domestic demand, but foreign trade prospects remain subdued and growth is expected to slow in the coming months, the Economy Ministry said on Monday.

Europe's biggest economy grew by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of last year and 1.7 percent in 2015 as a whole, helped by robust private consumption and higher state spending on refugees while net foreign trade hardly contributed.

A recent string of economic data, including solid gains in construction investment, have raised hopes that gross domestic production (GDP) could expand by as much as 0.5 percent in the first quarter of 2016.

"The German economy has picked up speed at the start of the year," the Economy Ministry said in its April monthly report, adding that uncertainties among managers had recently diminished and companies seemed more inclined to invest in equipment.

The ministry noted that private consumption remained strong due to a robust labour market, solid wage rises and nearly stable prices and state spending would also support growth.

"Providing for refugees should lead to a noticeable increase in state consumption and also give impetus to construction investment," it said.

The government has agreed to triple its funds for social housing to more than 6 billion euros up to 2020 to address a shortage of affordable homes in light of a record influx of more than a million migrants, many of them from the Middle East.

Turning to trade, the ministry said: "The economic outlook for the global economy remains dampened... Chinese economic growth is gradually slowing."

The oil price plunge is hitting the growth outlook for other emerging markets too and is having a negative effect on oil companies and suppliers in the United States, Germany's most important trading partner, the ministry said.

"After a good start to 2016 the German economy is likely to keep on expanding, but at a slightly slower pace," it concluded.

The country's leading economic institutes will update their joint growth forecast for 2016 on Thursday and the government is expected to publish its own updated forecast on April 20.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michael Nienaber)