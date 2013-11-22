MUNICH Germany could benefit in the medium-term from the stimulus to its euro zone neighbours via the European Central Bank's cut in its main interest rate to a record low level, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Friday.

"The ECB rate cut has no direct impact on our poll results. Rates in Germany are already low anyway," he said. "Germany could benefit in the medium term from the ECB rate cut if it gives a stimulus to the economies of other euro zone countries."

Wohlrabe said German domestic demand remained stable, above all for capital goods, while industry's expectations regarding exports were at their highest level since May 2011.

The Munich-based Ifo think tank's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 109.3 in November, beating the consensus forecast for a rise to 107.7 and surpassing even the highest estimate for a reading of 108.5. The November figure compared with a reading of 107.4 in October.

(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Paul Carrel)