MUNICH The German economy had a good start to 2015, with industry profiting from a lower oil price and a weaker euro, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday, adding he saw no "dark clouds ahead" at present.

Ifo's business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, increased to 106.7 in January from 105.5 in December. That was the highest reading since July and compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for 106.3.

Wohlrabe added that the effects of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme were not yet reflected in the Ifo survey, and it remained to be seen how events in Greece might affect the German economy.

(Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Michael Nienaber)