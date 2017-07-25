Strong euro no impediment to German economy - Ifo economist

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) - The strength of the euro is no impediment to the German economy, an economist at the Ifo institute said on Tuesday after the Munich-based research centre's monthly survey showed business confidence reaching the third record high in as many months.

"Hardly anything seems to be able to hit the German economy," economist Klaus Wohlrabe said, adding that German business was experienced in managing the impact of exchange rate moves.

Neither Brexit, nor the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in the United States, nor threats to legal security in Turkey were currently acting as a drag on German business, he said.